Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) CFO Purchases $22,496.04 in Stock

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) CFO Robert G. Wright acquired 948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.73 per share, for a total transaction of $22,496.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 18,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,621.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Delek US Stock Up 2.8 %

Delek US stock opened at $19.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.98. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.35.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.50. Delek US had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Delek US’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Delek US Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. This is a boost from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -82.26%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Delek US from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Delek US from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Delek US has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delek US

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Delek US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,806,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Delek US in the second quarter worth $43,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Delek US by 126.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,135 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 10,697 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of Delek US by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 140,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 58,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 125,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 58,394 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

