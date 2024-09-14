Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.000-2.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.6 billion-$14.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.8 billion. Delta Air Lines also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.500- EPS.

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $45.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Delta Air Lines has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $53.86.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $15.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.45 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 36.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.63%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.70.

View Our Latest Report on DAL

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Willie Cw Chiang bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.90 per share, with a total value of $439,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.