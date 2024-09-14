Dent (DENT) Hits Market Cap of $80.39 Million

Dent (DENT) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One Dent token can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dent has a total market capitalization of $80.39 million and $1.92 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dent has traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000084 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $155.98 or 0.00260016 BTC.
Dent Profile
Dent’s genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Dent is https://reddit.com/r/dent. The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
