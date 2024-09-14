Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Price Target to $44.00

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NXRT. Truist Financial increased their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Raymond James raised NexPoint Residential Trust from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Compass Point upped their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.20.

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock opened at $45.92 on Tuesday. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 1 year low of $26.21 and a 1 year high of $48.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.29). NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 32.93%. The business had revenue of $64.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.37%.

In related news, insider Brian Mitts sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total transaction of $78,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,588,422.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NXRT. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,407,000 after buying an additional 8,959 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 29,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 7,165 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 10,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

