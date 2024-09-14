DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $9.50 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Compass Point raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DiamondRock Hospitality currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.92.

DiamondRock Hospitality Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of DRH opened at $8.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $9.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.69.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $309.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.77 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 4.31%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DiamondRock Hospitality Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 40.3% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,303,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810,788 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,118,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the fourth quarter worth $13,301,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 161.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 475,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,021,000 after buying an additional 294,044 shares during the period. Finally, Paralel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at $2,352,000.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

