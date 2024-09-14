Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP) Stake Boosted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,525,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,652,493 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF worth $461,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 63,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 20.1% in the second quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 72,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 76.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 455,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,993,000 after purchasing an additional 197,709 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the second quarter valued at about $46,162,000.

DIHP stock opened at $27.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.78 and a 200-day moving average of $26.66.

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

