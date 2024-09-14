Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS) Shares Bought by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the period. PFG Advisors owned 0.07% of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,515,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,273,000 after purchasing an additional 316,377 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,973,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,046,000 after buying an additional 101,441 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,610,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,292,000 after buying an additional 426,594 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,152,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,379,000 after acquiring an additional 113,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 998,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,601,000 after acquiring an additional 82,298 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

DFIS stock opened at $25.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.13.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

See Also

