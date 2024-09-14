DIMO (DIMO) Price Reaches $0.17 on Top Exchanges

DIMO (DIMO) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. One DIMO token can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000291 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DIMO has a market capitalization of $14.68 million and $265,314.15 worth of DIMO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DIMO has traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DIMO Token Profile

DIMO’s genesis date was December 2nd, 2021. DIMO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,446,119 tokens. The official website for DIMO is dimo.zone. DIMO’s official Twitter account is @dimo_network.

Buying and Selling DIMO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIMO (DIMO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. DIMO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 236,901,497.36812937 in circulation. The last known price of DIMO is 0.17333623 USD and is up 4.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $430,100.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dimo.zone.”

