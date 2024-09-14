Dino Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:DNOPY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Dino Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:DNOPY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Dino Polska Stock Up 0.4 %
DNOPY stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.75. The stock had a trading volume of 11,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,616. Dino Polska has a 52 week low of $38.15 and a 52 week high of $61.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.12.
About Dino Polska
