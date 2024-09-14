Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $42.29

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.29 and traded as high as $45.95. Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $45.40, with a volume of 1,843,005 shares traded.

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares Trading Up 6.0 %

The company has a market cap of $377.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.72.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 7.7% in the second quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 8,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. HTLF Bank grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 36,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares in the second quarter worth $224,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares during the first quarter valued at $403,000.

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (JNUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Junior Gold Miners index. The fund provides daily 2x exposure to an index of junior gold and silver mining companies from developed as well as emerging markets. JNUG was launched on Oct 3, 2013 and is managed by Direxion.

