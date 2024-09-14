Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLS) Short Interest Update

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 280,000 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the August 15th total of 373,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,793,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares by 728.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 188,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 166,015 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares by 223.5% in the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 170,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 117,867 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $628,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares during the fourth quarter worth $303,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Stock Down 0.1 %

TSLS opened at $16.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.09. Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares has a 52-week low of $15.08 and a 52-week high of $31.83.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Cuts Dividend

About Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were paid a $0.1681 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th.

The Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (TSLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSLS was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

