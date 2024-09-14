Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 3.3% in the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Dollar General by 3.5% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 4.3% during the second quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 14.8% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollar General news, Director Warren F. Bryant bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.40 per share, with a total value of $40,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,298,812. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Roderick J. West sold 2,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $208,957.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,819.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Warren F. Bryant acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.40 per share, for a total transaction of $40,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 41,030 shares in the company, valued at $3,298,812. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of DG stock opened at $84.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.44. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $168.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.09). Dollar General had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Argus reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Dollar General from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Dollar General from $147.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on Dollar General from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.95.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

