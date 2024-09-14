Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (PLOW) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 16th

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.295 per share by the auto parts company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

Douglas Dynamics has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Douglas Dynamics has a dividend payout ratio of 56.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Douglas Dynamics to earn $1.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.1%.

Douglas Dynamics Price Performance

PLOW stock opened at $27.56 on Friday. Douglas Dynamics has a 1 year low of $21.31 and a 1 year high of $31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.70. The firm has a market cap of $636.36 million, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Douglas Dynamics ( NYSE:PLOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.48. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $199.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Douglas Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

