Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) PT Raised to $17.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on DEI. StockNews.com raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Douglas Emmett from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.88.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE:DEI opened at $16.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.19 and a beta of 1.10. Douglas Emmett has a one year low of $10.76 and a one year high of $16.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.11.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.37). Douglas Emmett had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.88%. The firm had revenue of $245.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Douglas Emmett will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -245.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Douglas Emmett

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,187,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,716,000 after acquiring an additional 229,301 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,358,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,702,000 after purchasing an additional 156,761 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,090,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,681,000 after purchasing an additional 165,425 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 5,546,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,424,000 after purchasing an additional 527,036 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,363,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,817,000 after purchasing an additional 751,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.