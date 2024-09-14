DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, reports. DouYu International had a positive return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $142.01 million for the quarter.

Shares of DOYU opened at $7.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 0.95. DouYu International has a 1 year low of $6.29 and a 1 year high of $20.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in DouYu International during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in DouYu International in the first quarter worth $34,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in DouYu International by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 156,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 32,857 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in DouYu International by 46.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 160,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 50,531 shares during the period. Finally, BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DouYu International during the fourth quarter valued at $2,006,000. 17.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DOYU. HSBC upgraded shares of DouYu International from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of DouYu International from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on DouYu International from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

