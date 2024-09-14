DP Poland (LON:DPP) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.71

Shares of DP Poland Plc (LON:DPP – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 10.71 ($0.14) and traded as low as GBX 10 ($0.13). DP Poland shares last traded at GBX 10.49 ($0.14), with a volume of 69,160 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 10.71 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 10.96. The company has a market cap of £98.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1,070.00 and a beta of 0.48.

DP Poland Plc develops, operates, and sub-franchises Domino's Pizza stores in Poland. The company operates through two segments: Corporate Store Sales and Commissary Operations. It operates pizza delivery and dine-in restaurants. DP Poland Plc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Poland.

