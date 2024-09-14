DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,801,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,744 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.21% of DraftKings worth $68,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 159.7% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 74,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 46,024 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 40,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 6,987 shares during the period. BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 35,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 11,012 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 1,261.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,612,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,995 shares during the period. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 56,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 12,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of DraftKings from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.78.

Insider Activity at DraftKings

In other DraftKings news, insider Paul Liberman sold 63,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $2,465,034.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,716,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,939,834. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $7,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,678,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,402,390.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 63,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $2,465,034.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,716,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,939,834. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,220,537 shares of company stock worth $44,784,070. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DraftKings Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of DKNG opened at $37.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $32.86 billion, a PE ratio of -32.03 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.61. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.73 and a fifty-two week high of $49.57.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 43.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. Analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

DraftKings Profile

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.