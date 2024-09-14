DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Raised to “Neutral” at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $35.00 price target on the stock.

DKNG has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on DraftKings from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of DraftKings from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.78.

DraftKings Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $37.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.03 and a beta of 1.80. DraftKings has a 12 month low of $25.73 and a 12 month high of $49.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 43.11%. DraftKings’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DraftKings will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Paul Liberman sold 63,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $2,465,034.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,716,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,939,834. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $7,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,678,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,402,390.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 63,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $2,465,034.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,716,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,939,834. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,220,537 shares of company stock worth $44,784,070. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DraftKings

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in DraftKings in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Recommended Stories

