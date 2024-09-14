DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.75.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on DT Midstream from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on DT Midstream from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

DT Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DTM opened at $76.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. DT Midstream has a 1 year low of $50.88 and a 1 year high of $78.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 0.74.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 42.10%. The company had revenue of $244.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that DT Midstream will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 71.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DT Midstream

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DTM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in DT Midstream by 12.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,393,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,070,000 after acquiring an additional 490,613 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,359,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,398,000 after purchasing an additional 37,463 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in DT Midstream by 284.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,524,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,056 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in DT Midstream by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,166,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,870,000 after purchasing an additional 38,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in DT Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,638,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

