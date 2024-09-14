DTE Energy (DTE) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 16th

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 1.02 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

DTE Energy has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. DTE Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 56.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect DTE Energy to earn $7.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.8%.

DTE Energy Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE DTE traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $125.95. 806,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,075,864. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.40 and its 200-day moving average is $114.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.69. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $90.14 and a 12-month high of $127.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.22. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DTE Energy from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.17.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Featured Stories

