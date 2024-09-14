Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,427,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,774 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 1.48% of Dynatrace worth $198,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,945,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,971 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 89.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 22,928 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter worth approximately $5,546,000. Crestline Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 385.3% in the 4th quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 208,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,379,000 after acquiring an additional 165,190 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in Dynatrace by 640.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 182,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,469,000 after purchasing an additional 157,739 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

DT opened at $50.74 on Friday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a one year low of $39.42 and a one year high of $61.41. The company has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.58, a PEG ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $399.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on DT shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 11,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total transaction of $547,903.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,810,185.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Further Reading

