e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Now Covered by Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ELF. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Monday, August 26th. Truist Financial raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $224.00 to $207.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $223.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $205.33.

Shares of ELF stock opened at $116.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $162.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12 month low of $88.47 and a 12 month high of $221.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.44.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.20. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $324.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.60 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $95,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,538,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $95,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,538,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 3,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.28, for a total value of $678,313.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,986 shares in the company, valued at $14,489,342.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,864,492. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Matrix Trust Co bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 405.9% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

