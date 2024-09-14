easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Insider Purchases £150.97 in Stock

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ – Get Free Report) insider Kenton Jarvis acquired 31 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 487 ($6.37) per share, with a total value of £150.97 ($197.42).

Kenton Jarvis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 12th, Kenton Jarvis bought 34 shares of easyJet stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 438 ($5.73) per share, with a total value of £148.92 ($194.74).

On Wednesday, July 10th, Kenton Jarvis purchased 32 shares of easyJet stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 478 ($6.25) per share, for a total transaction of £152.96 ($200.03).

easyJet Trading Down 0.0 %

easyJet stock opened at GBX 491 ($6.42) on Friday. easyJet plc has a 12-month low of GBX 350 ($4.58) and a 12-month high of GBX 591.07 ($7.73). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 1,002.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 458.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 492.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on easyJet from GBX 670 ($8.76) to GBX 640 ($8.37) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. The company engages in the provision of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing activities; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

