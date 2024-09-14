Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:EVSD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:EVSD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the August 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,598. Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.68 and a 52-week high of $51.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.49.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.2135 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th.

