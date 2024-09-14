Ebiquity (LON:EBQ) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $24.50

Ebiquity plc (LON:EBQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 24.50 ($0.32) and last traded at GBX 25 ($0.33), with a volume of 47982 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27 ($0.35).

Ebiquity Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.97, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of £33.50 million, a PE ratio of -816.67, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 34.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 37.99.

Ebiquity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ebiquity plc provides media consultancy and investment analysis services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Continental Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers analysis and advisory services in the areas of media management, media performance, marketing effectiveness, technology advisory, and contract compliance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ebiquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebiquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.