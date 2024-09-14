EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 240.9% from the August 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
EDP – Energias de Portugal stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.72. The stock had a trading volume of 9,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,048. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 12 month low of $37.21 and a 12 month high of $51.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.12.
