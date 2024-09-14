EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 240.9% from the August 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

EDP – Energias de Portugal Stock Performance

EDP – Energias de Portugal stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.72. The stock had a trading volume of 9,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,048. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 12 month low of $37.21 and a 12 month high of $51.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.12.

EDP – Energias de Portugal Company Profile

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Italy, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Greece, Colombia, Brazil, North America, and internationally. It operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments.

