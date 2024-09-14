Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Shares Gap Up to $16.86

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.86, but opened at $17.34. Eldorado Gold shares last traded at $17.52, with a volume of 235,089 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EGO shares. StockNews.com raised Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Eldorado Gold from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $18.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EGO

Eldorado Gold Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $297.14 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eldorado Gold

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,203,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,517,000 after buying an additional 295,282 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Eldorado Gold by 321.2% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,768,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,900 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 151,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 44,212 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 533,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,961,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eldorado Gold

(Get Free Report)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.