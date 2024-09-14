Electroneum (ETN) Hits Market Capitalization of $47.01 Million

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. During the last week, Electroneum has traded up 49.7% against the US dollar. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $47.01 million and $679,033.54 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000216 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000705 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000777 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000017 BTC.
Electroneum Profile
ETN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,978,993,155 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official message board is medium.com/@etn-network. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com.
Buying and Selling Electroneum
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.
