Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $1,060.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and issued a $1,106.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $977.35.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE LLY opened at $923.71 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $516.57 and a 1 year high of $972.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $877.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $897.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $832.88.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.58%.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.02, for a total transaction of $1,318,543.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,367,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,093,089,982.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 646,878 shares of company stock valued at $591,465,138 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eli Lilly and Company

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,992,890,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $932,797,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,745,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,592,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,810 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 90,438.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 937,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,403,000 after purchasing an additional 936,033 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 20.2% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,848,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,994,280,000 after purchasing an additional 648,094 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

