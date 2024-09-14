Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Trading Up 0.1%

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) shares rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $40.41 and last traded at $40.27. Approximately 341,694 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 5,276,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.24.

Enbridge Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $88.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.669 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.01%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $391,000. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge in the second quarter worth approximately $415,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge in the second quarter worth approximately $5,837,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter valued at $26,082,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 54.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

