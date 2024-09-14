Energi Price Hits $0.0677 on Top Exchanges (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. Energi has a market capitalization of $5.46 million and $415,538.85 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can now be bought for about $0.0677 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Energi has traded down 3.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00042205 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00007034 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00014638 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00007024 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004170 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 80,667,138 coins and its circulating supply is 80,667,166 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official website is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.