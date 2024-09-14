Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,281,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,232,825 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.76% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $658,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPLG. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $14,173,000. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 467,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,904,000 after acquiring an additional 19,149 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 44.9% in the second quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 191,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,228,000 after acquiring an additional 59,161 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 430,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,539,000 after purchasing an additional 16,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $66.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.61. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $48.13 and a 1-year high of $66.47.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

