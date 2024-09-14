Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.07 Billion Stock Position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,141,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,132,700 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 10.37% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $1,065,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUV opened at $40.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.76 and a fifty-two week high of $41.76.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

