Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $2.72 Billion Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 57.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,597,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,697,657 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up about 0.9% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $2,720,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 44.6% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BATS EFG opened at $104.60 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.86. The company has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.