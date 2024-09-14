Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $762.52 Million Stake in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,607,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,014,302 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.26% of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF worth $762,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BINC. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,665,000. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $310,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 23,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $136,000.
BINC stock opened at $53.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.84 and its 200-day moving average is $52.37. BlackRock Flexible Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.54 and a 1 year high of $53.35.
The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.
