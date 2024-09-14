Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 906,648 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 9,857 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of Adobe worth $503,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 346.2% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steph & Co. grew its stake in Adobe by 63.8% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 77 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth $39,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Trading Down 8.5 %

Adobe stock opened at $536.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $553.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $520.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.05 billion, a PE ratio of 48.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.29. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $433.97 and a 12-month high of $638.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $621.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $608.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total transaction of $138,734.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,897.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total transaction of $138,734.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,897.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.23, for a total value of $857,151.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,405,722.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,523 shares of company stock worth $14,994,277. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile



Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.



