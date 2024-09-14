Equals Group plc (LON:EQLS) Declares GBX 1 Dividend

Equals Group plc (LON:EQLS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, September 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:EQLS opened at GBX 115 ($1.50) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 113.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 116.89. Equals Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 95.02 ($1.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 135 ($1.77). The company has a market capitalization of £216.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,875.00 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Equals Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides payment processing and banking services to private clients and corporations through prepaid currency cards, travel cash, international money transfers, and current accounts in the United Kingdom. The company offers Equals Money, a card payment platform; Equals Money Solutions, an enterprise scale-up of the Equals Money platform serving large corporate and financial institutions; and FairFX, a travel card and international payment product for individuals, international holidaymakers, and families.

