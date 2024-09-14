Equals Group plc (LON:EQLS) Declares GBX 1 Dividend

Equals Group plc (LON:EQLS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, September 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Equals Group Stock Performance
Shares of LON:EQLS opened at GBX 115 ($1.50) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 113.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 116.89. Equals Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 95.02 ($1.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 135 ($1.77). The company has a market capitalization of £216.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,875.00 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.55.
About Equals Group
