Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Price Target Increased to $380.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $300.00 to $380.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Equifax from $263.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $273.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America raised their target price on Equifax from $255.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Equifax from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $301.59.

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $306.75 on Friday. Equifax has a 12-month low of $159.95 and a 12-month high of $308.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $282.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.26.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The credit services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.09. Equifax had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Equifax will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Equifax’s payout ratio is presently 34.74%.

In other Equifax news, EVP Carla Chaney sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.85, for a total value of $845,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,065,118.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Equifax in the first quarter worth about $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Equifax by 138.2% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

