Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,503,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,319,917,000 after acquiring an additional 238,815 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,591,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,087,096,000 after buying an additional 13,988 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,574,132,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Equinix by 14.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,888,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,428,606,000 after acquiring an additional 238,883 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Equinix by 3.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,391,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,148,504,000 after acquiring an additional 47,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total value of $734,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,729,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 864 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total transaction of $734,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,729,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Crenshaw sold 1,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $815.60, for a total value of $902,869.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,262.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,043 shares of company stock valued at $8,282,119 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $871.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $82.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.42, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $811.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $794.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $677.80 and a 12 month high of $914.93.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.88 by ($4.72). The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 12.24%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 31.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 170.91%.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on Equinix from $859.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $669.00 to $671.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Equinix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $825.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $883.71.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

