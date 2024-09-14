Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $83.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

EQR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Equity Residential from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.62.

EQR opened at $78.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $52.57 and a 12 month high of $78.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.04.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.49). Equity Residential had a net margin of 32.83% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.26 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Equity Residential’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.03%.

In other Equity Residential news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 6,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $439,141.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,910.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 41.9% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 146.6% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at $41,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

