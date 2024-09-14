Ergo (ERG) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $55.67 Million

Ergo (ERG) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 14th. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $55.67 million and $420,588.87 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for $0.72 or 0.00001194 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60,224.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $328.14 or 0.00544863 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00009469 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.12 or 0.00109795 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.51 or 0.00283119 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00030849 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00033479 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.61 or 0.00080719 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 77,444,700 coins and its circulating supply is 77,445,108 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

