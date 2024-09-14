Eterna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ERNA) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Eterna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ERNA – Get Free Report) was down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.50 and last traded at $1.50. Approximately 8,345 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 8,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.

Eterna Therapeutics Stock Down 2.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $8.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 4.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.95.

Eterna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ERNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Eterna Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1,466.71% and a negative net margin of 14,765.43%. The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Eterna Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Eterna Therapeutics by 34.7% during the first quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 72,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 18,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Eterna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $933,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Eterna Therapeutics Inc, a life science company, provides mRNA cell engineering technologies. Its technologies include mRNA cell reprogramming and gene editing; NoveSlice and UltraSlice gene-editing proteins; and the ToRNAdo mRNA delivery system. The company has a license agreement with Factor Bioscience Limited.

