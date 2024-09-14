Eterna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ERNA) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Eterna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ERNA – Get Free Report) was down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.50 and last traded at $1.50. Approximately 8,345 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 8,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $8.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 4.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.95.
Eterna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ERNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Eterna Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1,466.71% and a negative net margin of 14,765.43%. The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter.
Eterna Therapeutics Company Profile
Eterna Therapeutics Inc, a life science company, provides mRNA cell engineering technologies. Its technologies include mRNA cell reprogramming and gene editing; NoveSlice and UltraSlice gene-editing proteins; and the ToRNAdo mRNA delivery system. The company has a license agreement with Factor Bioscience Limited.
