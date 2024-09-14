Ethereum (ETH) Trading Up 6.8% Over Last Week

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. Ethereum has a market cap of $291.00 billion and $8.26 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ethereum has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for $2,418.23 or 0.04029370 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ethereum alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00042164 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00006990 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00014365 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00011121 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00007076 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,334,871 coins. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.