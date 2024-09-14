Eugene Chi-Yen Lei Acquires 2,400 Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Stock

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) Senior Officer Eugene Chi-Yen Lei bought 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$9.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,952.00.
Hudbay Minerals Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of HBM stock traded up C$0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$9.97. 2,047,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,550,082. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$10.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.37, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 12-month low of C$5.46 and a 12-month high of C$14.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.82.
Hudbay Minerals Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a 1 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 0.09%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.41%.
About Hudbay Minerals
Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.
