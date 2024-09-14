Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Evolution Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EPM opened at $5.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Evolution Petroleum has a one year low of $4.59 and a one year high of $7.26. The stock has a market cap of $179.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The energy company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Evolution Petroleum had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $21.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.44 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Evolution Petroleum will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Evolution Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evolution Petroleum

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.91%. Evolution Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 600.08%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Evolution Petroleum by 1.5% during the second quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 280,449 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,523 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 55,472 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 5,084 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,336,348 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,043,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its position in Evolution Petroleum by 19.9% during the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 48,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. 60.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evolution Petroleum Company Profile

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an energy company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and exploitation of onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of approximately 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

