Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a $75.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on EXAS. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $78.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $65.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of -49.65 and a beta of 1.26. Exact Sciences has a 12 month low of $40.62 and a 12 month high of $79.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.45.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical research company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.28. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 6.70% and a negative return on equity of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $699.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Exact Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 848 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 695,542 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,466,000 after acquiring an additional 24,259 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 21,919 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

