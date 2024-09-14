Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Sets New 1-Year High at $49.41

Shares of Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $49.41 and last traded at $49.35, with a volume of 41649 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.38.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Experian in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on EXPGY
Experian Stock Performance
About Experian
Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Experian
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Kroger Stock is a Win-Win for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/9 – 9/13
Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.