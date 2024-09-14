Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Short Interest Update

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,500 shares, a growth of 1,093.2% from the August 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wolfe Research started coverage on Experian in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

Experian Stock Performance

About Experian

Shares of EXPGY opened at $49.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Experian has a 52 week low of $28.80 and a 52 week high of $49.87.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

Featured Articles

