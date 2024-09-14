Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Short Interest Update

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,500 shares, a growth of 1,093.2% from the August 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Wolfe Research started coverage on Experian in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock.
Get Our Latest Report on Experian
Experian Stock Performance
About Experian
Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Experian
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Powering Your Portfolio: The Utility Sector’s Electrifying Surge
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Adobe Stock Builds Long-Term Value: Consider Buying on the Dip
- Stock Average Calculator
- Albemarle Jumps as Lithium Stock Buying Frenzy Takes Off
Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.