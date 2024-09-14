Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Sets New 52-Week High at $9.22

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$9.22 and last traded at C$9.20, with a volume of 29683 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.12.

EXE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.98 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.80. The firm has a market cap of C$784.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.26.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter. Extendicare had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 60.00%. The company had revenue of C$348.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$360.20 million.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio is 70.59%.

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management, consulting, and other services to third parties.

