F/m Opportunistic Income ETF (NASDAQ:XFIX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

F/m Opportunistic Income ETF (NASDAQ:XFIX – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 57.1% from the August 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

F/m Opportunistic Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of XFIX opened at $53.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.71. F/m Opportunistic Income ETF has a 1 year low of $48.31 and a 1 year high of $53.50.

F/m Opportunistic Income ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2277 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On F/m Opportunistic Income ETF

About F/m Opportunistic Income ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in F/m Opportunistic Income ETF stock. F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in F/m Opportunistic Income ETF ( NASDAQ:XFIX Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 53,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,736,000. F M Investments LLC owned about 9.50% of F/m Opportunistic Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

The F/m Opportunistic Income ETF (XFIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that focuses on investing in what is perceived to be undervalued sectors and securities in the US fixed income space. The fund has no limitations in terms of maturity or credit quality.

